Abu Dhabi: The board of directors of National Central Cooling Company (Tabreed) have appointed Bader Saeed Al Lamki as the new chief executive officer effective April 21, 2019, it was announced on Thursday.

Al Lamki succeeds Jasim Husain Thabet, who joined as the first Emirati CEO of Tabreed in August 2012 and during his six-year tenure, the company’s annual net income grew from approximately Dh202.3 million to Dh427.6 million.

Khaled Al Qubaisi, chairman of Tabreed, said he is “very pleased” to welcome Al Lamki to Tabreed. “His vast expertise makes him the ideal successor to steer the company during the next stage of its growth strategy and further drive its operating and financial performance. His considerable industry knowledge will be invaluable to us as we continue our expansion and seek to further efficiency gains and achieve our full growth potential,” he said.

Al Lamki joins from Masdar, where he was the executive director of the Clean Energy Directorate. Bader had played an instrumental role in building the company’s renewable energy portfolio across 25 countries, leading on a number of its most iconic projects.

He was responsible for steering the business growth activities of the organisation, including bidding, acquisition and green field development.

Al Lamki joined Masdar in February 2008 from ADMA-OPCO, after successfully leading a strategic development initiative to increase the oil production of the company to nearly one million barrels per day.