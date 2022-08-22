Dubai: For the first time in UAE’s history, the country’s non-oil foreign trade has crossed the Dh1 trillion mark in the first half of a year.

The figure stood at Dh1.058 trillion for the six-month period, growing 17 per cent over the year-ago period, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai tweeted.

“Our economic growth is upward and well established, our trade environment is the best, our infrastructure is unmatched in any country and our economic approach is consistent, fair and open to all. We are optimistic about a new economic year full of work, achievement and unique projects,” Sheikh Mohammed said.

The UAE’s non-oil foreign trade in the first quarter of 2022 was close to Dh500 billion for the first time in the country's history, totalling Dh499.7 billion, a growth of 20.5 per cent compared to Dh414.6 billion recorded in the same period of 2021, according to the Federal Competitiveness and Statistics Centre.

This figure was also up 26.3 per cent compared to the same period in 2019.

China, India and Saudi Arabia were among the top trading partners in Q1 with trade value at Dh57 billion, Dh46.2 billion and Dh32.5 billion, respectively.

With a value of Dh84.4 billion, gold topped the list of leading commodities in the UAE’s non-oil foreign trade in the first quarter, accounting for 17 per cent of the total non-oil foreign trade, followed by diamonds (Dh40 billion), telephone and communication devices (Dh37 billion), mineral oils (Dh24.6 billion), ornaments and jewellery (Dh21 billion), and cars (Dh19.5 billion).

Abu Dhabi’s non-oil foreign trade reached Dh124 billion in the first-half of 2022, up 12 per cent from the same period in 2021.

Growth forecast