Abu Dhabi: Mubadala Health, the integrated healthcare network of Mubadala Investment Company, Wednesday announced the acquisition of a 60 per cent stake in United Eastern Medical Services (UEMedical) from Jadwa Investment and United Eastern Group (UEG).
UEMedical owns and operates multiple hospitals and clinics specialising in women’s health, family medicine, pediatrics, fertility, eye care, dentistry and dermatology in the UAE and KSA.
Through this acquisition, Mubadala Health adds Danat Al Emarat Hospital for Women & Children; the HealthPlus Network of Specialty Centers; HealthPlus Fertility, the largest IVF provider in the region; Moorfields Eye Hospital Abu Dhabi; and a stake in Al Meswak Dental Group to its network. The new services added to the Mubadala Health network include fertility & IVF, obstetrics, neonatology, and pediatric subspecialties.
“Over the past decade, UEMedical has witnessed tremendous growth and success, operating facilities that have raised the bar in patient care across multiple specialties. This acquisition enhances Mubadala Health’s network in the UAE and the wider GCC region, while demonstrating our unwavering commitment to transforming the regional healthcare landscape by delivering a full range of healthcare services covering every phase of a patient’s life,” said Hasan Jasem Al Nowais, Chief Executive Officer of Mubadala Health.
The transaction is anticipated to close by September 2021. Mubadala Health’s network currently includes Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi, Healthpoint, Imperial College London Diabetes Centre, Amana Healthcare, National Reference Laboratory, Capital Health Screening Centre, and Abu Dhabi Telemedicine Centre. Following completion, Mubadala Health’s portfolio will include more than 10,000 world-class caregivers delivering 100+ service lines across 15 prominent healthcare providers in the UAE and KSA.