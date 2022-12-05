Abu Dhabi: The Federal Tax Authority (FTA) launched its new integrated and fully developed digital tax administration platform EmaraTax on Monday.
The transition from the previous system to the new platform was done seamlessly, with data of all existing users successfully migrated to EmaraTax, enabling them to easily use the new digital platform, with no effect on the transactions carried out by any of the authority’s customers, the FTA said.
The authority noted that the EmaraTax smart application will be launched soon and made available for mobile devices.
FTA Director General Khalid Ali Al Bustani said: “Launching the new platform is a milestone in the authority’s ambitious plans to become a leading digital authority in the tax sector, marking a notable leap forward towards advancing the UAE’s tax system.”
Al Bustani stressed that the EmaraTax platform and the EmaraTax smart mobile application offer smart solutions such as registration, submitting tax returns, and paying outstanding taxes for all taxpayers registered in the system, in addition to tax refund services for those eligible. The platform also allows for submitting reconsideration requests, among many other services.