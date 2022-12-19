Abu Dhabi: The UAE will host the next major meeting of the World Trade Organisation, in February 2024.
The President, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, said that the UAE is honoured to have been selected as the host country for the WTO Ministerial Conference.
“We look forward to facilitating constructive dialogue between WTO nations and strengthening international cooperation for a sustainable economic future,” Sheikh Mohamed tweeted.
“Together with 164 nations, we will embark on a new era of free trade for the good of humanity,” Sheikh Mohamed said.
His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, said that the UAE will support all international efforts aimed at ensuring the free flow of goods and services between different countries of the world.
“As many as 164 WTO countries will hold global trade development talks in the UAE early 2024. We warmly welcome the participating nations. We welcome the WTO and we will support all international efforts aimed at ensuring the free flow of goods and services between different countries of the world and protect the future of global trade,” Sheikh Mohammed tweeted.
The UAE and Cameroon were both vying to host the event and came to an informal agreement for Abu Dhabi to host the first one and Cameroon to do the next. Trade ministers from the body's 164 members meet every few years at ministerial conferences and seek to agree new global commerce rules.