Abu Dhabi: The UAE's armed forces signed deals worth Dh7.017 billion with various international and local companies to purchase arms and other equipment, to boost the country’s defence capabilities, organisers announced on the second day of the International Defence Exhibition (Idex) on Monday.
International and local companies won some of the biggest deals announced, including Raytheon and other defence firms. the total deals signed since the beginning of Idex on Sunday touched Dh12 billion.
More than 1,310 defence firms are participating in the five-day event that is being held at Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Center. The number is up six per cent compared to the previous edition of Idex in 2017.
International companies account for 85 per cent of the total number of participating companies, while the number of local firms is 170, representing 15 per cent of the exhibitors.