Dubai: The Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology (MoIAT) will host the ‘Make it in the Emirates’ Forum on June 21 and 22.
The event, which is expected to draw many local and international industrial companies, is being organised in cooperation with the Abu Dhabi Department of Economic Development (ADDED). It will provide an important platform for presenting local investment opportunities in the industrial sector with an aim to boost the national industrial sector, which is a key enabler of UAE’s economic diversification efforts.
More than 1,300 representatives from investment firms, financial institutions, national companies, and public sector entities will participate in the forum, with more than 20 key stakeholders speaking on topics including industrial growth strategies.
During the forum, major national companies will present billions of dirhams of investment opportunities in various fields, including defense, petrochemicals, metals, electrical appliances and equipment, rubber and plastics, pharmaceuticals, and medical supplies, among others. The event will witness the signing of several memoranda of understanding, commercial agreements, and industrial partnerships.
Various leading entities will participate in the forum, including ADDED, ADNOC, Mubadala, Etisalat, ADQ, Aldar Group, EDGE Group, TAQA, Emirates Steel, Etihad Rail, Emirates Global Aluminum, Etihad Airways, Masdar, Emirates Nuclear Energy Corporation, Tawazun Economic Council, Pure Health, various UAE Chambers of Commerce, Nafis programme and others.
Moreover, seven major financial institutions will be showcasing their competitive financial solutions including the Emirates Development Bank, First Abu Dhabi Bank, Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank, Etihad Credit Insurance, Abu Dhabi Fund for Development, Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank, and Standard Chartered.
Government entities will also unveil incentives, such as a significant access to capital financing, with flexible repayment terms, low interest rates, and other financial solutions.