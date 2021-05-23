The UAE Ministry of Finance (MoF) recently signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Dubai SME, an integrated division of Dubai’s Department of Economic Development (Dubai Economy). Image Credit: Photo: Virendra Saklani/Gulf News

Dubai: The UAE Ministry of Finance (MoF) recently signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Dubai SME, an integrated division of Dubai’s Department of Economic Development (Dubai Economy), as part of its continuous efforts to support the business sector and advance comprehensive and sustainable development in the country.

Mariam Al Amiri, Undersecretary, Financial Management Sector at MoF and Saeed Matar Al Marri, Deputy CEO of Dubai SME, signed the MoU which seeks to support entrepreneurs and SME owners in the country.

Al Amiri reaffirmed the Ministry of Finance's keenness to cooperate with various federal and local entities, and private sector companies, to support the country’s business sector, entrepreneurs, and SME owners. This comes within the ministry’s belief in the role of these projects in diversifying and boosting the national economy and advancing comprehensive and sustainable development in the country.

“At the Ministry of Finance, we are working to achieve the vision of the wise leadership to support and empower entrepreneurs and pave the way for SMEs to contribute to bolstering the national economy. During the past period, the ministry has devised sound policies and procedures to stimulate the economy movement and support the business sector in the country,” said Al Amiri.

Under the MoU, both parties will promote and support SME owners registered within Dubai SME, by encouraging them to register in the Federal Supplier Register at MoF, so they can participate in government tenders offered by federal entities and thus contribute to the UAE’s sustainable development. In turn, Dubai SME will encourage its accredited enterprises to register in the Federal Supplier Register and exchange the data of its registered SMEs’ owners with MoF, to enhance effective communication with them.