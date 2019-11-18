Dubai: The UAE’s Ministry of Defence (MoD) on Monday said that it had signed several deals worth over Dh7 billion on the first day of the Dubai Airshow.

The agreements were made with 10 different local and international companies, with the signings ranging from providing aircraft munitions, spare parts and maintenance for the country’s airforce.

The biggest signing was made with UAE-based Global Aerospace Logistics, in a deal worth Dh3.5 billion for the maintenance of helicopters in the UAE’s fleet.

The MoD said that it also signed a Dh1.7 billion deal with French aerospace company Dassault Aviation for enhancements on its Mirage fighter jets. MBDA France also signed a Dh93 million deal to provide aircraft munitions.