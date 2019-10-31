he 5th Sharjah FDI Forum carries the theme ‘Future Trends in Foreign Direct Investment’, and takes place on November 11-12 at the Al Jawaher Reception and Convention Centre (JRCC). Image Credit: Gulf News Archive

Sharjah: The Sharjah Foreign Director Investment (FDI) Forum has announced Engineer Sultan Bin Saeed Al Mansoori, UAE Minister of Economy, as a keynote speaker at the inauguration ceremony of its 5th edition on November 11.

More than 40 global and regional leaders are slated to address the event which is expected to see participation by more than 1,000 participants including industry experts representing a number of local and global financial, economic and business institutions.

Held under the patronage of His Highness Dr Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council Ruler of Sharjah, the forum is organised by the Sharjah FDI Office (Invest in Sharjah), operating under the Sharjah Investment and Development Authority (Shurooq) with the support of the UAE Ministry of Economy (MoE).

Prominent speakers

Some othe proimnent partipants will include: Juma Mohammed Al Kait, Assistant Under-Secretary Foreign Trade Affairs, Ministry of Economy; Marwan bin Jassim Al Sarkal, Executive Chairman of Shurooq; Abdulla Nasser Lootah, Director General of The Federal Competitiveness and Statistics Authority; Eng. Zaid Alqufaidi, Managing Director Retail, Emirates National Oil Company (ENOC); Hind Al Mualla, Chief of Creativity, Happiness & Innovation, Knowledge and Human Development Authority (KHDA); and HE Hussain Mohammed Al Mahmoudi, CEO of the Sharjah Research, Technology and Innovation Park (RTI).

During the event, officials will highlight the key competitive advantages the UAE economy has sustained and grown amidst global economic changes, through unique incentive policies by the country’s wise leadership, an advanced legislation and logistics network, as well as the positive impact of the UAE’s unique relations with economic decision-making organisations regionally and internationally.

FDI Forum theme

The 5th Sharjah FDI Forum carries the theme ‘Future Trends in Foreign Direct Investment’, and takes place on November 11-12 at the Al Jawaher Reception and Convention Centre (JRCC).

The forum brings together regional and global leaders in business and economy including CEOs, CIOs, economists, financial experts, digital technology experts and investment consultants, who will shed light on the role of investors in driving responsible investments, building inclusive global economies, and impacting the achievement of the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

Marwan bin Jassim Al Sarkal, Executive Chairman of Shurooq, said that the cooperation with the Ministry of Economy and a number of governmental and private entities in organising the Sharjah FDI Forum has been vital to its success in highlighting the region’s investment and business potential. It has also bolstered the forum’s position as a regional platform for sustainable growth and a driver of responsible investment.

Mohammad Juma Al Musharrkh, CEO of Sharjah FDI Office (Invest in Sharjah), emphasised that the participation of a number of local government entities from both Sharjah and the federal government, especially the MoE, furthers Invest in Sharjah’s vision to strengthen strategic cooperation among local entities, and enhance the investment climate in the country.

“We look forward to building more economic partnerships with various regional and international entities to contribute to the advancement and growth of the FDI sector in Sharjah and the UAE,” he added.