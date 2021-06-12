The event will support the growth during the Post-Covid period

The Khalifa Port in Abu Dhabi.

UAE Maritime Week to return with an in-person event during EXPO 2020

Dubai: The UAE Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure has revealed that the UAE Maritime Week, with its flagship event, Seatrade Maritime Middle East, will be held at Dubai Exhibition Centre at Expo 2020 Dubai, from December 12 - 16 2021.

The UAE Maritime Week, which is organised by Seatrade Maritime, part of Informa Markets, aims to connect maritime markets in the Middle East by bringing together ship owners, industry suppliers and key decision-makers from the region on a common platform to discuss and plan about the future of the maritime industry over a course of five days.

The event includes Seatrade Maritime Middle East; Seatrade Maritime Awards Middle East, Indian Subcontinent & Africa; Maritime Leaders Forum and Experience Maritime. A day will be dedicated to terminal operators and associated industries as part of the global TOC brand, also a part of Informa Markets.

"The UAE has always been at the forefront of bolstering the maritime industry and ensuring the continued progress of the sector with the help of initiatives that guarantee resilience and success of organizations working under its umbrella,” said Suhail bin Mohammed Al Mazrouei, Minister of Energy and Infrastructure.

“Our ports and logistics operators have showcased grit and determination amid the crisis. In 2020, despite an unstable market, DP World recorded revenue growth of 11 per cent. This year in Q1, they recorded a gross container volume increase of 10.2 per cent year-on-year. Khalifa Port, Abu Dhabi Ports’ flagship deep-water facility achieved significant progress in the now operational South Quay and the Khalifa Port Logistics (KPL) development.”

Over the years, the UAE Maritime Week has established itself as an epicentre for a variety of maritime activities, and a common platform for uniting the maritime industry. Attendees include prestigious influential names from key organisations like Abu Dhabi Ports, ADNOC, Al Masaood, Albawardy Damen, Allianz Marine, Bahri, and DP World.

“We are certain that as businesses are gradually recovering and getting back to normal, the 2021 edition will help the industry continue its upward progression. We are grateful to the wise leadership of the UAE for their constant support for the event and their efforts to boost the development of the maritime sector,” said Chris Hayman, Chairman, Seatrade.