Abu Dhabi: The UAE’s Industry Development Council held its second meeting on Tuesday, where it discussed the development of a unified platform for industrial data.
Representatives from all emirates showcased the incentives they offer to boost the industrial sector, support the growth of national industries and enhance their competitiveness, among others.
The council also discussed the recommendation to conduct an integrated national census project for the industrial sector that would cover all the emirates and their free zones and provide key data for industrial facilities in the country. It would also study the cost of transportation for factory trucks cross the emirates.
The council also reviewed the policy of valuing waste and limiting its export, especially given that factories can reuse waste, such as iron and aluminum waste through recycling, which saves materials, reduces costs and improves sustainability.
Helmed by Dr. Sultan Ahmed Al Jaber, Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology and Chairman of the Industry Development Council, the council works on creating a conducive and attractive business environment for local and international investors in the industrial sector.
“We are working on fast-tracking mechanisms for empowerment, integration, and partnership among the public and private sectors to support national projects. This is in alignment of our goals of creating an attractive business environment for local and international investors in the industrial sector and positioning the UAE as a global destination for pioneering future industries,” said Al Jaber.
“The Industrial Development Council teams have set clear strategic aims at the national level, which will be confirmed in the next few weeks, as part of the government’s goals to intensify efforts and fast-track opportunities and investment projects in the industrial sector to boost the national economy.”