NEW DELHI: Continuing the intense interaction between the UAE and India’s new government, the UAE’s Ambassador in New Delhi, Dr. Ahmad Al Banna, met Indian Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.

Discussions between the Ambassador and the Indian minister covered issues such as the legal framework for bilateral investment protection and the need to avoid double taxation between the UAE and India, Al Banna told the Emirates News Agency, WAM. Other issues of mutual interest were also discussed.

Sitharaman was appointed Finance Minister on May 31 following the formation of a new Indian government after elections to the lower House of Parliament, the Lok Sabha.