Meeting hail participation of UAE in the agenda of WEF through its affiliated session

Davos: The UAE Government delegation to Davos 2020, concluded a coordination meeting with Professor Klaus Schwab, Founder and Executive Chairman of the World Economic Forum, WEF, in conjunction with the inauguration of its 50th annual meeting.

The UAE-WEF meeting was attended by Sheikh Khalid Bin Mohamed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of the Executive Committee and Member of the Executive Council, Sheikh Ahmed Bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Chairman of Dubai Civil Aviation Authority and Chairman and Chief Executive of Emirates Airline and Group, and a number of seniors officials representing UAE in Davos 2020.

The meeting touched on the strong strategic relationship between the UAE and WEF spanning more than a decade and a number of topics of cooperation. The meeting also reviewed the UAE’s participation at the key themes and the agenda and of Davos meetings this year.

During the meeting, light was shed on the UAE’s active contribution to global efforts to make a positive change in the future of the peoples. The meeting also highlighted the UAE’s leading role in supporting partnerships and global efforts to develop solutions, building capabilities that have the potential to anticipate changes, and enabling societies to be partners in the journey of development and sustainable growth.

The meeting hailed the participation of the UAE in the agenda of the World Economic Forum through its affiliated session, organised for the first time, under the title “Leadership in Future Readiness and Governance”.

Representing UAE, Dr Ahmad Bin Abdullah Humaid Bel Houl Al Falasi, Minister of State for Higher Education and Advanced Skills; Dr Thani Bin Ahmad Al Zeyoudi, Minister of Climate Change and Environment; Mona Ganem Al Merri, Director-General of the Government of Dubai Media Office; Abdullah Bin Touq, Secretary-General of the UAE Cabinet and Khalfan Bel Houl, CEO of Dubai Future Foundation, spoke at the session.

Also, more than 50 officials and experts from different countries participated in this key session, which focused on 8 futuristic themes in economy, climate change, future skills, the Fourth Industrial Revolution, blockchain, future of governments, gender balance, religions and multiculturalism.

The UAE-WEF coordination meeting was attended by Mohammad Bin Abdullah Al Gergawi, Minister of Cabinet Affairs and The Future; Sultan Bin Saeed Al Mansouri, Minister of Economy; Dr. Thani Al Zeyoudi; Dr. Ahmad Al Falasi; and Abdullah Bin Touq.