UAE, Eurasian businesses explore permanent trade hub

Proposed centre aims to connect EAEU firms with Gulf, Middle East and African markets
Dubai: Businesses from the UAE, Russia and other Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) countries are exploring plans for a permanent trade and exhibition centre in the UAE, alongside a multilingual digital marketplace designed to connect manufacturers and investors with buyers across the Gulf and wider region.
The proposals were discussed during a meeting between Sameh Abdalla, CEO of Ahmed Mahfoudh Chartered Accountant & Auditors (AMCA), and a Russian delegation comprising lawyers, consultants, business formation specialists and other legal and commercial professionals.
The initiative is aimed at creating a more structured route for companies seeking to enter the UAE and EAEU markets, taking them beyond business introductions to company establishment, regulatory approvals and commercial operations.
Discussions covered company formation, licensing, legal and tax advice, accounting, import and export procedures, customs requirements, Certificates of Origin, rules of origin, product registration, distribution arrangements and access to local partners.
“Our objective is to build a practical business bridge between the UAE and the Eurasian Economic Union, a bridge that goes beyond introductions and business networking and helps companies move toward market entry, establishment and real commercial projects,” Abdalla said.
One of the main proposals is the establishment of a permanent Eurasian Trade Center and Exhibition in the UAE.
Under the concept, manufacturers and companies from Russia and other EAEU countries would be able to maintain a presence in the UAE where they could display products and samples and connect with buyers, distributors, importers, investors and potential partners.
Unlike temporary exhibitions and trade shows, the centre would provide participating businesses with a continuous platform to test demand and explore opportunities before committing to setting up their own offices or companies in the UAE.
It could also serve as a business support hub, facilitating B2B meetings and helping companies navigate licensing, product registration, customs procedures, Certificates of Origin, taxation and accounting requirements.
The participants also discussed developing a multilingual digital B2B platform operating initially in Russian, Arabic and English.
The proposed platform would function as a permanent online exhibition and marketplace where manufacturers and other businesses could create profiles featuring their products, technical specifications, target markets and preferred forms of cooperation.
Companies could use the platform to search for distributors, agents, importers, investors and strategic partners.
At the same time, businesses in the UAE, GCC, Middle East and Africa would be able to identify potential manufacturers and suppliers from Russia and other EAEU economies.
The platform could facilitate commercial inquiries, purchasing requests and B2B meetings, providing direct connections between suppliers and prospective buyers.
The meeting also explored creating a professional cooperation network involving AMCA and law firms, consultants and business formation specialists in Russia and other EAEU countries.
Professional cooperation agreements and Memoranda of Understanding could allow participating firms to exchange business opportunities and provide clients with access to legal, tax, accounting and commercial expertise in different markets.
“We believe the UAE can serve not only as a destination market, but also as a regional platform from which international companies can reach the GCC, Middle East and African markets,” Abdalla said.
“At the same time, UAE companies can benefit from stronger access to manufacturers, suppliers, investors and business partners across Russia and the wider EAEU.”
Discussions are expected to continue on the operating model for the proposed trade centre, permanent exhibition and digital platform, including engagement with companies, manufacturers, investors and professional firms interested in participating.
The broader plan is to develop a UAE-EAEU business corridor that could help companies move from initial market assessment and introductions to establishment and longer-term commercial partnerships.