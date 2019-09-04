Dubai: Marmum, one of the leading dairy and juice companies in the UAE, signed contracts worth Dh27 million with two of the leading national feed producers in the UAE.

The contracts were signed in Abu Dhabi at the first-ever EuroTier Middle East event.

“As a local, home-grown brand we are committed to creating high volumes of good quality fresh milk and other milk products, to contribute to the demands of the nation.” said Sultan Al Jaberi, managing director of Marmum. “The population is increasing and we are an environmentally conscious brand that recognises the need for sustainable farming to meet the continuity of food supplies at a national level. Our large scale investments in acquiring livestock feed from national producers is an extended validation of this commitment’.