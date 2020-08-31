At Tristar, we do not compromise on safety. Safety is our number one priority and underpins everything that we do. It is our way of life. Tristar was established to be a responsible business and over the years we have developed a very strong Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) culture across our operations in 21 countries, which is built around the four pillars of Planet, People, Profit and Purpose.
We will continue to grow with commitment, while adopting these four pillars, and creating awareness of issues around the UN Sustainable Development Goals (UN SDGs), not just within our company, but within all areas of our influence.
Our sustainability goals under the ESG framework are aligned with the UN Global Compact (UNGC) Ten Principles and UN SDGs. As a logistics business, we focus our sustainability goals in the areas of carbon footprint management, renewable energy adoption, water use management and giving back to the communities where we operate through our CSR program.
We see value in being a Business for Purpose. It is central to our vision, benefitting not just our company, but also those we work with and the communities within which we operate. Operating in a responsible manner is no longer a luxury confined to large firms, but rather, a license to operate in the logistics industry, even during times of crisis. With just a decade to go to achieve the UN SDGs, it is imperative that the private sector companies adopt and work towards these goals.