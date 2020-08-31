Despite the Covid-19 pandemic, Tristar Group celebrated ‘World Environment Day’ in June, with staff planting trees in South Sudan Image Credit: Supplied

At Tristar, we do not compromise on safety. Safety is our number one priority and underpins everything that we do. It is our way of life. Tristar was established to be a responsible business and over the years we have developed a very strong Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) culture across our operations in 21 countries, which is built around the four pillars of Planet, People, Profit and Purpose.

We will continue to grow with commitment, while adopting these four pillars, and creating awareness of issues around the UN Sustainable Development Goals (UN SDGs), not just within our company, but within all areas of our influence.

Our sustainability goals under the ESG framework are aligned with the UN Global Compact (UNGC) Ten Principles and UN SDGs. As a logistics business, we focus our sustainability goals in the areas of carbon footprint management, renewable energy adoption, water use management and giving back to the communities where we operate through our CSR program.