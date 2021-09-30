Tristar Ruby LNG Tanker Image Credit: Supplied

Tristar Group is joining Dubai in welcoming the world on October 1 at the Expo 2020. The company has signed up as corporate sponsor of the Indian Pavilion being supervised by the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce & Industry (FICCI).

Housed in a four-storey building, the India pavilion will showcase latest technologies and create an ambient, futuristic environment with installations powered by augmented reality and projection mapping. Tristar will be showing video footages of its logistics operations and future projects on an interactive screen on the third floor along with conglomerates in India and leading companies in the UAE. Tristar was founded in 1998 in Dubai by Eugene Mayne.

“We take immense pleasure in announcing our partnership and presence at Expo 2020 with FICCI and the Indian pavilion. This is a tremendous occasion and it will help us showcase our company and business operations to the World Expo audience. This will also be an opportunity for us to enhance our global network of business associates and make new acquaintances. We look forward to actively participating in this global event being held at our doorstep where companies such as Tristar, founded in the UAE, have a platform to exhibit to an international audience — a testimony of successful bilateral trade and business stories between the two countries,” says Mayne, Group CEO of Tristar.

The company has plans to enter into the retail fuel business in India in partnership with an international oil major as a first step to be followed by replicating its integrated fuel logistics model targeting the retail fuel business in India.

Tristar is a fully integrated energy logistics service provider present in 21 countries and territories across three continents. It serves blue-chip clients, including international and national oil companies and intergovernmental organisations. Tristar’s logistics platform spans road and maritime transportation, specialised warehousing, cryogenics transportation, fuel farms, commercial aviation refueling and remote fuel supply solutions.

In the six months ended June 30, 2021, Tristar registered a strong performance compared to the six months ended June 30, 2020. The company’s consolidated revenue represented a double-digit growth compared to the previous year with growth recorded across all four segments of surface transport, maritime logistics, fuel storage and remote fuel logistics.

Mayne explains that Tristar continues to demonstrate resilience in doing business with a solid start in 2021, which is supported by long-term contracts and strong relationships with blue-chip clients globally. He expects the strong first half performance to translate to an overall good result for the full year. “We have historically grown in double-digits since inception and expect this trend to continue going forward.”

He adds, “We take pride in being a Dubai-born and bred company. Our success would not have been possible without the business-friendly policies and world-class logistics infrastructure rolled out by the UAE government. The government has placed the country in a position of strength with best-in-class infrastructure, connectivity and business-friendly policies that in turn have provided a sound platform for companies to develop and compete at international levels.”

With a fleet of 35 ocean going vessels, the company is probably the largest privately owned maritime logistics company in the Middle East.

“We want the Tristar brand to be in the same league of our blue-chip customer base. This means leaving a legacy of a company that is well respected, trusted, successful and a place where people will want to come to work. We would also like to leave a company that is not just financially successful, but also one that will be a role model in leading the private sector to do more towards building a more equitable and sustainable world for society in general and that means leaving behind a company that will also be a business for purpose and not just for profit,” he says.

Tristar is a signatory to the UN Global Compact (UNGC), which encourage businesses worldwide to adopt sustainable and socially responsible policies, and to report on their implementation. Mayne is a board member of the UNGC UAE Local Network.

Tristar has been supporting several local programmes such as the road safety awareness campaigns by the Traffic Department of the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA), the sustainability initiatives by the Center for Responsible Business of Dubai Chamber, and the medical research projects by the Al Jalila Foundation. In June, the firm also extended their support to the Rashid Center for People of Determination for transportation of the student community.

It has its own Social Responsibility Programmes for its employees like blood donation with the Dubai Health Authority, tree-planting and recycling campaigns with the Emirates Environmental Group, volunteering work with non-profit organisations. There will be several Tristar staff who will be volunteering at the World Expo in various roles.