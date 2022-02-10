Dubai: As the UK gears up to remove all travel-related restrictions from February 11, the country’s tourism agency - VisitBritain - has launched a new multi-million-pound global campaign to drive inbound tourism.
The 10 million pound (Dh50 million) campaign ‘Welcome to Another Side of Britain’ was launched by Nadine Dorries MP, Secretary of State for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport at a VisitBritain event in Dubai. The initiative will put the spotlight on Britain’s cities, hit hard by the absence of international visitors, as well as on messages of welcome and reassurance. It is also aiming to capture visitors for major events this year, including The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee, the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games and ‘Unboxed,’ the UK-wide celebration of creativity, to drive tourism to Britain.
“This campaign will highlight the best of the UK to the world and show that we are open and ready to welcome back international visitors,” said Dorries.
Inbound tourism was worth more than 28 billion pounds to the UK economy in 2019, its third largest service export and a major part of British trade. The ‘Welcome to Another Side of Britain’ campaign will involve short-films and branded city-focused content across social media channels, digital display advertising and print media. “We are delighted to launch our new global marketing campaign in Dubai, in support of the wider programme of events for UK National Day at Expo Dubai,” said British Tourist Authority Chair Dame Judith Macgregor. “The GCC is a very important inbound tourism market for the UK and we know there is pent-up demand for travel. As well as offering messages of welcome and reassurance, we are shining the spotlight on Britain’s vibrant and diverse cities.”