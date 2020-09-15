Dubai: Ras Al Khaimah will host the restaurant located at the highest point in the country - 1,484 metres above sea level - from October 1. Which is why the restaurant operator had no trouble finding a name for it - '1484 by Puro'.
It is located next to the Jais Adventure Centre and will offer guests views of the peaks and valleys of the Hajar mountains. Positioned on the mountain-facing façade of the Jais Adventure Peak, an entire side of the venue consists of ceiling-to-floor windows that open up to uninterrupted views of the landscape.
It will have a maximum seating capacity of 76 guests.
The dining offering incorporates fresh locally sourced ingredients. The restaurant is the latest venture by Puro, an independent dining concept with two existing restaurants at Al Marjan Island and at the Jais Viewing Deck Park.
Alison Grinnell, CEO of RAK Hospitality Holding, said: “Jebel Jais is one of the most popular landmarks in Ras Al Khaimah, offering visitors a host of bucket-list adventures that guarantee memorable experiences. With the opening of 1484 by Puro at the Jebel Jais Welcome Center, visitors can now enjoy an all-encompassing experience at the standalone destination that is the Jais Adventure Peak, home to thrilling adventure attractions such as the Jebel Jais Flight, Jais Sky Maze, and the Jais Sky Tour.”