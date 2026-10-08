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UAE travel: Emirates Holidays launches Thailand Pass with up to 40% discounts

Emirates Holidays customers get shopping, dining and leisure perks across Thailand

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Emirates Holidays customers can redeem their offers by simply presenting their vouchers and a copy of their passport at the reception of the participating mall or outlet to collect their Welcome Package.
Emirates Holidays customers can redeem their offers by simply presenting their vouchers and a copy of their passport at the reception of the participating mall or outlet to collect their Welcome Package.
Emirates Holidays

The pass is available to Emirates Holidays customers travelling to Thailand, with no minimum spend required to redeem the offers.

Customers can redeem the offers by presenting their vouchers and a copy of their passport at participating malls and outlets to collect a Welcome Package.

The Thailand Pass covers 14 participating malls across Bangkok, Phuket, Koh Samui, Pattaya, Krabi and Chiang Mai, with shopping and dining vouchers included.

Customers can also use a complimentary shuttle service between centralwOrld and Central Village Bangkok, as well as access VIP lounges at both venues.

Free attractions

The pass also includes Buy 1 Get 1 Free offers on selected attractions and experiences in Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya and Krabi.

These include Playsquare Laser Tag, Playmondo, Swensen's, Auntie Anne's, Aquaria Phuket, OTO Playpark and Monowheel.

Customers can also receive an additional 5 per cent discount on Karmakamet wellness products.

The launch comes as Thailand continues to rank among Emirates Holidays' most popular destinations, with bookings up 10 per cent year-on-year.

Emirates has also continued to invest in its Thailand network. The airline recently deployed its Airbus A350 to Phuket, while Bangkok is served by retrofitted Airbus A380 and Boeing 777 aircraft featuring new Premium Economy cabins.

Emirates currently operates 49 weekly flights to Thailand, highlighting continued demand for the destination.

Booking window

The Thailand Pass is available on package bookings made until March 31, 2027.

Emirates Holidays customers can secure their trip with a deposit and benefit from a flexible cancellation policy, giving travellers additional time to apply for visas where required or make last-minute changes.

The offer is available to Emirates Holidays customers booking from the UAE, as well as Bahrain, Bangladesh, Australia, Canada, Cyprus, France, Greece, Italy, Jordan, Kenya, Kuwait, Lebanon, Malaysia, Malta, Morocco, Nigeria, Oman, Saudi Arabia, Senegal, South Africa, Sri Lanka, Tanzania, the US and Zimbabwe.

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Emirates GroupEmirates airline

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