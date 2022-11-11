Dubai: The UAE has launched a National Tourism Strategy to attract more than Dh100 billion in investments over the next nine years.
His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, approved the strategy today (Friday).
Sheikh Mohammed made the announcement on Twitter. “The UAE, today, is among the top ten tourist destinations in the world, and our ultimate goal is to accelerate our competitiveness by attracting Dh100 billion in additional tourism investments to this vital sector,” he said. “We look forward to reaching 40 million hotel guests in 2031.”
"Tourism is a fundamental part of our national economy, and a major supplement consolidating our global competitiveness," said Sheikh Mohammed. "Our airports received 22 million passengers in the first quarter of this year only, and our goal for the tourism sector is to contribute Dh450 billion of our GDP in 2031."