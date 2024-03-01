Dubai: Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of Dubai Executive Council, on Friday visited the 2024 edition of the Dubai International Boat Show, organised by the Dubai World Trade Centre at Dubai Harbour.
Sheikh Hamdan toured the 30th edition of the event, featuring national and international participation of over 1,000 brands from 55 countries.
The show highlights Dubai’s rich maritime heritage and its pivotal role in nurturing strong global partnerships.
The 30th anniversary edition of the Dubai International Boat Show, the largest and most established marine lifestyle show in the MENA region, was inaugurated on Wednesday by Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, President of Dubai Civil Aviation Authority (DCAA), and Chairman of Dubai Airports.
In addition to the impressive display on water and land, Dubai International Boat Show is home to an array of family-friendly activities for visitors to enjoy, including Hypercar Avenue (which is home to rare and exceptional automobiles ), a Watersports zone featuring jet skis, fly boards, eFoils and more for adrenaline lovers, as well as a fishing competition and kid’s area.
Visitors can also experience the dedicated Dive MENA area and ‘Proudly UAE’ zone, which spotlights manufacturers and products championing the UAE’s maritime diversity.
Since its inception in 1992 as a modest event focused on the local maritime industry, Dubai International Boat Show (DIBS) has grown in size and popularity to become one of the world’s most prestigious boat shows in the Middle East.