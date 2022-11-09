The Sharjah Commerce and Tourism Development Authority (SCTDA) showcased the attractions and experiences in the emirate at the 42nd World Travel Market (WTM) in London.
The authority also highlighted the role of tourism in supporting economies and emphasised the importance of seizing opportunities to shape the future of the global travel and tourism sectors.
“The global travel and tourism sector is vibrant and growing and transforming rapidly, and this requires SCTDA to keep pace with its novelties in partnership with our partners in the private and public sectors,” said SCTDA Chairman Khalid Jasim Al Midfa.
From leisure, culture, sun and beach, sports, desert, mountain, heritage, and business, Sharjah provides a wide range of choices for guests and visitors from around the world, in addition to its robust agenda of year-round events, Al Midfa pointed out.
“Through SCDTA’s participation, Sharjah provided valuable insights into the emirate’s state-of-the-art infrastructure, and its array of tourism projects spanning eco and adventure tourism, entertainment activities and events targeting all segments. The emirate’s residential and key integrated development projects will also enrich European and global tourists during their visit to the emirate.”