The Middle East’s first airport gaming lounge has opened at the Dubai International Airport (DXB) Terminal 3, announced authorities. Game Space, the region’s first airport gaming lounge, was launched on November 21 and is located at the heart of DXB Family Zone at B Gates – Terminal 3.

The space features 40 game stations, each of which boasts 50-inch screens and side-by-side seating for either solo or multi-player gaming, stated a press release from DXB. Game Space offers special utilities for both PC gamers and those who prefer consoles. The space will remain open 24/7 and is available to passengers of all ages for a fee.

Key hardware for 20 of the 40 gaming stations will be provided by the Republic of Gamers (ROG), an ASUS sub-brand, explained DXB. Moreover, each ROG gaming station will have a PC featuring a ROG motherboard, a 2K 240 Hz monitor, a high-resolution headset, an RGB mechanical keyboard, a high-precision mouse, and an ergonomic gaming chair.

Gamers can access 20 leading game titles, including Fortnite, League of Legends, Gran Turismo 7, and Crash Bandicoot. Moreover, passengers travelling to the region for the ongoing football action will have plenty of opportunities to continue their footie fix with top soccer games on hand, said Errol McGlothan, Co-director at Game Space.

McGlothan said, “We know that gaming is trendy in the region, and Game Space will allow travellers to change their waiting time at the airport into gaming time.”

A massive hub for transit passengers, DXB, on Monday, upped its annual passenger forecast to 64.3 million following a strong performance in the third quarter and the prospects of a more robust surge in the offing in the final three months of 2022.

“Working with strategic gaming partners like ASUS, we believe that we have a unique collaboration to push the boundaries of what the lounge experience can be,’’ said Frédéric Briest, Co-director at Game Space. ‘‘We are delighted to provide unique and fun moments for beginners to experienced gamers transiting from Dubai.’’

