Dubai: Ras Al Khaimah Tourism Development Authority (RAKTDA) on Wednesday said over 109,000 visitors arrived in the emirate in July, its highest ever.
The numbers were boosted by the opening of the world’s largest Hampton by Hilton at the beginning of July, which welcomed more than 6,000 guests during its first four weeks of operations.
The bumper month follows a healthy first half performance for the emirate, as it welcomed over 223,580 international visitors and 206,844 UAE residents, a total increase of almost 40 per cent.
Ras Al Khaimah is a case study in successful COVID-19 management, with thoughtful and progressive initiatives ranging from robust safety measures, vaccination drives for travel and tourism workers, and free return PCR testing for international visitors, to targeted destination campaigns and a renewed focus on aviation collaborations
"We expect further growth for H2 2021, especially with the latest announcement that the UAE is now on the UK’s amber list, as well as our recent announcement of over 20 sustainable tourism development initiatives," said Phillips.
Resilient market
Ras Al Khaimah’s about 25 per cent drop in visitors was around three times less severe than the global average at the virus’ peak.
According to Colliers’ MENA Hotels Monthly Market Forecast, which launched at the beginning of July, Ras Al Khaimah’s occupancy is expected to reach 89 per cent in 2021, up 27 per cent on 2020.