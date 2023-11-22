Dubai: Hospitality company OYO plans to add 500 holiday homes in Dubai in 2024 to meet the growing needs of digital nomads seeking flexible accommodations while working remotely.
The new holiday homes will be located across Dubai, ensuring proximity to key business districts and leisure hotspots. It includes business destinations such as Business Bay, Jumeriah Village Circle, Arjaan and leisure destinations such as Downtown and Marina.
OYO is planning holiday homes in Dubai that include premium apartments in downtown Dubai with Burj Khalifa view, canal facing holiday homes in Business Bay and in Dubai Marina. Most of the holiday homes will be equipped with facilities such as fully furnished bedroom and living area, a fully equipped kitchen with all appliances, large screen TV and high-speed internet along with parking facilities.
OYO’s holiday homes initiative also aligns with its focus on promoting digital nomad program of the government to attract overseas travellers looking for long term stay in Dubai. The company already has a strong network of holiday homes across Dubai.
Karan Ashok, head of OYO UAE, said: “We’re excited to announce our ambitious plans to expand our holiday homes offerings in Dubai, ensuring that digital nomads have access to comfortable, well-equipped spaces that cater to their unique lifestyle and work preferences.”
OYO has strengthened its technology platform addressing the requirements of hotel partners and guests. Its revamped technological product, like Co-OYO is now equipped to help hotel partners to design and run their own promotional offers to increase occupancy and support revenue maximisation.