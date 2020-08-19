Dubai: Saudi Arabia has started construction on a new resort in the desert canyons of AlUla, home to the country’s first UNESCO World Heritage Site, Hegra. The government has partnered with hospitality group Habitas to build 100 rooms as part of a “community-inclusive, sustainable hospitality ecosystem,” the statement said.
The first phase, which includes delivery of 50 keys, will be completed in the first quarter of 2021, with more phases scheduled for completion later in the year.
“Construction is underway, a fact that signals that we are actively opening up new opportunities for regional and international investors in the hospitality sector,” said Amr AlMadani, CEO of the Royal Commission for AlUla. Located in northwestern Saudi Arabia, the destination has undergone a transformation and heritage sites are set to re-open to visitors in October.
Designed to blend seamlessly with AlUla’s landscape and heritage, the resort will also emphasize experiential luxury through culturally engaging experiences.
At Hegra, evidence for human presence dates back beyond the 1st millennium BC (the period between 1000 BC and 1 BC). The region later became a part of the Nabatean kingdom, an ancient Arab civilization.