Mohammed bin Rashid visits Dubai International Boat Show 2023

Dubai: His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, today visited the 29th edition of the Dubai International Boat Show, the Middle East's largest maritime event.

The five-day show, which began on 1st March and runs until 5th March, is one of the most influential yacht shows globally.

His Highness toured the exhibition and was briefed about the latest and most prominent boats, yachts, and vessels showcased at the event.

He was also informed about the various components of this year's event, which is expected to draw over 30,000 visitors over five days.

The event features 175 yachts and vessels from some of the world's biggest marine brands, reinforcing Dubai's status as a top destination for maritime events.

During his visit, His Highness viewed several yachts making their debut at the event, including the X95 Super Flybridge Yacht, the flagship of Princess Yachts.

Characterised by beautifully sculpted surfaces and long flowing lines, the X95's flybridge and main deck cover almost the full length of the yacht.

Additionally, His Highness visited the Gulf Craft pavilion, where he viewed the Majesty 111, which is making its worldwide debut at the show.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed was accompanied on his tour by Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Chairman of Dubai Civil Aviation Authority, Chairman of Dubai Airports and Chairman and Chief Executive of Emirates Airline and Group; Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Dubai Media Council; Helal Saeed Al Marri, Director-General of Dubai's Department of Economy and Tourism and Director-General of Dubai World Trade Centre Authority; and Saeed Hareb, Secretary-General of Dubai Sports Council, and several high-ranking officials.

The 2023 edition of the Dubai International Boat Show features more than 1,000 exhibiting companies and brands from over 60 countries. The show has earned praise for its role in bringing together global leaders from the leisure yachting industry.

The event showcases the region's strength as a world-class destination, as Dubai becomes one of the top ten nautical hubs globally. In addition, the event features the second Experiential Yachting Forum, scheduled from 2-3 March.

The Dubai International Boat Show, which first set sail almost three decades ago, has established itself as one of the most essential marine events in the region.

The event presents luxury super yachts and the most exceptional leisure crafts worldwide, offering buyers, sellers, and boating enthusiasts a glimpse of the latest and best offerings in the market.