Dubai: The US hospitality giant Marriott International is securing a foothold in Saudi Arabia’s futuristic NEOM mega-development. In fact, Marriott will have two properties in Trojena, NEOM’s mountain destination located in the north-west region of the Kingdom.
This covers includes Saudi Arabia’s first W Hotel, and a JW Marriott property.
The W Hotel will likely have 236 guest rooms, including 47 suites, with uninterrupted views of the mountains and a freshwater lake. Design plans for the property features a ‘WET Deck’, W Lounge, an AWAY Spa and FIT fitness center.
“W Hotels continues to redefine the luxury hospitality sector, and NEOM is an ideal fit with its vision centered around innovation, creativity, design and exploration,” said Chadi Hauch, Vice-President, Lodging Development, Middle East, Marriott International.
The property will be situated within the Trojena’s Lake Village, featuring a 2.8-kilometer-long architectural lake.
Saudi Arabia’s re-set of its tourism sector has meant a rush of new hotel developments and investors and operators following in the wake. All of the Kingdom’s giga-destinations in the making will have ample room for such ventures, with operators being told to bring in the ‘Wow’ factor where possible. The accent is not just new hotel room capacity, but a raft of new experiences that go with it.
The JW Marriott Hotel in Trojena will be distinctly upscale, and will be situated in ‘The Bow’, which is conceptualised as a ‘futuristic water world’.
Immersed inside the ‘lake and surrounded by a mountain-scape’, the substructure will be designed to withstand the weight and pressure of the surrounding water. The remaining spaces will be adaptable to allow for multi-season use, including an atrium capable of hosting events.
Plans for the hotel include 500 luxury rooms and suites.
“With its central location, high elevation mountain landscape up to 2,600 meters, and natural surroundings, Trojena redefines the understanding of ultra-luxury hospitality and mountain tourism,” said Philip Gullett, Executive Director of Trojena.