Ras Al Khaimah: Marjan, the master-developer of freehold properties in Ras Al Khaimah, has welcomed the world’s largest Hampton by Hilton to Al Marjan Island.
Hampton by Hilton Marjan Island has opened doors to guests offering spectacular sea and island views across its 515 rooms.
The fourth global hotel brand to open in Al Marjan Island, Hampton by Hilton has a development value of Dh450 million which will further increase the hospitality offering of the island and support Ras Al Khaimah’s tourism development strategy.
“With the new Hampton by Hilton Marjan Island opening doors to guests, visitors to Ras Al Khaimah have an added hospitality destination to choose, assuring them world-class service and a relaxed beach lifestyle. This will further add to the appeal of Al Marjan Island to visitors, both from within the UAE and abroad, for staycations and longer holiday,” said Eng. Abdulla Al Abdooli, CEO of Marjan.
We will continue to build the hotel infrastructure in Al Marjan Island to support the government’s focus on establishing the credentials of Ras Al Khaimah as the region’s leading tourist and investment destination.”
Hampton by Hilton Marjan Island is located on a pristine 750-metre beach with its inspiring design enabling guests to take in inspiring sea views. With its architecture inspired by the motion of the sea, the hotel has dedicated landscaped outdoor areas and terraces.
“We chose Al Marjan Island for its location given the potential the development has and being inspired by its strong performance in welcoming tourists from across the world. The new hotel serves as a benchmark in hospitality infrastructure development and will add long-term value to the economy of Ras Al Khaimah,” said Eng. Mohamed Hanafy, Owner Representative at MR Properties, the owner of the hotel.