Dubai: UAE’s residents are already making their next holiday plans – and Europe will be their top choice, In fact, 56 per cent of respondents in a dnata Travel poll said they have narrowed down their choice to a destination in Europe.
Not just that, more than half plan to stay for a one- to two-week duration, a “significant increase in room nights compared to previous years” when the average would have three to four nights. ‘Revenge travel’ seems to be catching on in much the same way that ‘revenge shopping’ did after malls and stores opened last year after the lockdown phase.
Pick your choice
The Top 5 most sought-after destinations in Europe for 2021/2022 holidays with UAE residents include: Switzerland, UK, Italy, Greece, and Georgia, respectively.
“We have witnessed a pent-up demand for travel, particularly in the wake of the UAE’s impressive vaccination drive,” said Emily Jenkins, Head of Leisure UAE at dnata Travel. “Much of Europe has eased restrictions for vaccinated travellers offering a wealth of options, with something for every type of traveller, from beach retreats to island escapes and city breaks."
After holding out for months, the UK too has opened up for travel, and likely generating significant demand in the coming weeks.
With European getaways the top choice, 86 per cent of respondents in the survey said they had definite travel plans. Outside of Europe, survey respondents expressed interest in planning travel to Asia, with Thailand making up the vast majority, followed by the Middle East, North America, and the Indian Ocean.