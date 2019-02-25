Dubai: The JA Beach Hotel in Jebel Ali, one of the first hotels to open in Dubai, is set to undergo a major renovation.
The upmarket beachfront hotel announced on its official website that it will have a makeover starting from May 6 to August 31, 2019.
The medium-rise property is one of the two existing accommodations in 128-acre JA The Resort, with the other being the Palm Tree Court, which offers family-friendly villas.
The renovation project was announced after the resort unveiled plans to add a third property in the area, the JA Lake View Hotel, which will add another 348 luxurious rooms and suites.
The new hotel is scheduled to open with a bang in September 2019. It is expected to feature restaurant concepts driven by chefs with Michelin-star acclaim, three additional outdoor swimming pools and a rooftop bar with views over the golf course and Arabian sea.
“The work is well underway, with the project team in the interior fit out stage, ready for our September 2019 opening,” said William Harley-Fleming, cluster manager of JA The Resort.