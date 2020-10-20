Dubai: Seventy-seven per cent of parents think hotels need to provide more healthy options on kids’ menus. That's according to new research commissioned by Jumeirah Hotels & Resorts, which has in response launched a new culinary concept.
According to the study, children are most likely to eat junk food with low nutritional value while on holiday, with the top three most eaten foods globally for young travellers were pizza (44 per cent), chicken nuggets (35 per cent) and chips (32 per cent). More than 5,500 parents with children under 12 years from six markets were interviewed.
Jumeirah's FoodieKiDS menu is being piloted at its Jumeirah Beach Hotel, before being rolled out across its wider portfolio. The property is offering complimentary meals to kids under 16 when staying with their parents at the hotel until October 31.
The Group’s Chief Culinary Officer Michael Ellis said: “The staples on many children’s’ menus can be repetitive and do not necessarily offer much nutritional value. Parents have told us it can be a challenge to get their children to eat varied and wholesome food when dining out or on holiday. We wanted to support by giving them even more choice.”