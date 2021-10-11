Dubai: The Warner Bros. Abu Dhabi hotel on Yas Island will open welcome its first guests on November 11. The hotel will be operated by Hilton under its Curio Collection brand. Each of the hotel’s 257 rooms is furnished with artwork that was inspired by Warner Bros extensive track record in making iconic movies and TV series.
“This new story-driven hospitality experience is set to excite guests from all over the world, further reinforcing Yas Island’s position as a global entertainment, leisure and business destination,” said Mohamed Khalifa Al Mubarak, Chairman of Miral, the Abu Dhabi boutique developer.
Located next door to the Warner Bros. World theme park, The hotel will feature 257 rooms over eight levels, with décor that celebrates Warner Bros.’ extensive film and television library. The contemporary design will also include signature WB themed restaurants, a premier spa and fitness club, and a shaded rooftop pool.
The hotel is home to a host of leisure amenities. For younger guests, the Kid’s Club will offer a play area designed to bring Warner Bros.’ characters to life. Some of Warner Bros.’ characters such as Bugs Bunny, Daffy Duck and others will participate in activities and providing guest lasting memories. The hotel also caters to business-related events with a large ballroom and expansive meeting room facilities.