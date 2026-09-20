Island hotspots Maldives, Seychelles, Sri Lanka feel the Middle East travel shock amid airspace closures, cancellations

“For a long time, we relied on the Middle Eastern corridor for Western tourists to come to the Maldives.” He said the disruption that began on February 28 had a significant effect on tourism during the first half of the year.

As of August, the Middle East accounted for just under 6 per cent of Maldives arrivals, according to figures cited by Visit Maldives during the interview. The organisation said the Middle Eastern contribution had improved from the levels seen earlier in the year.

“Since we launched in June, all seats are booked up until December,” he said. A direct Melbourne route launched in the middle of the year has helped push Australia into the Maldives' top 10 source markets, according to Visit Maldives. Direct services from Thailand, Malaysia, Indonesia and Singapore are also part of the strategy.

One of the Maldives' responses has been to reduce its dependence on the Middle East corridor by pursuing more direct connections from other source markets. China, Russia and India have received greater marketing focus, while direct connectivity has expanded.

Nalin Jayasundera, president of the Sri Lanka Association of Inbound Tour Operators and a board director of the Sri Lanka Tourism Promotion Bureau, told in a seperate interview that arrivals were down about 2 to 3 per cent over the first eight months of 2026.

The recovery of Gulf aviation connectivity — and the willingness of travellers and insurers to use those routes — will therefore remain an important part of the tourism recovery story for the region's island destinations.

For the Maldives and its Indian Ocean neighbours, however, the immediate challenge is less about convincing travellers that they want an island holiday and more about ensuring they can get there with confidence.

The country is also preparing for more hotel supply. The Maldives currently has around 67,000 beds, with several major international brands in the pipeline, including Aman, Rosewood, Mandarin Oriental and The Royal Atlantis. The properties are expected to open by 2028, although individual opening dates will be announced by the operators.

The Maldives is also investing in airport infrastructure. The new terminal at Velana International Airport has been operating for nearly two years, while Hanimaadhoo International Airport has been expanded to support more passengers and direct international routes.

The island nation recorded 31,628 visitors in July, up 1.8 per cent from the same month in 2025. However, arrivals for January to July stood at 197,983, down 11.4 per cent from 223,475 during the same period last year, according to the Seychelles News Agency.

Dhanusha is a Chief Reporter at Gulf News in Dubai, with her finger firmly on the pulse of UAE, regional, and global aviation. She dives deep into how airlines and airports operate, expand, and embrace the latest tech. Known for her sharp eye for detail, Dhanusha makes complex topics like new aircraft, evolving travel trends, and aviation regulations easy to grasp. Lately, she's especially fascinated by the world of eVTOLs and flying cars. With nearly two decades in journalism, Dhanusha's covered a wide range, from health and education to the pandemic, local transport, and technology. When she's not tracking what's happening in the skies, she enjoys exploring social media trends, tech innovations, and anything that sparks reader curiosity. Outside of work, you'll find her immersed in electronic dance music, pop culture, movies, and video games.