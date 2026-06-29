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IHG lines up full Saudi rollout for luxury and lifestyle hotel brands

IHG has 48 Saudi hotels open and 62 more in its pipeline

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Nivetha Dayanand, Assistant Business Editor
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IHG lines up full Saudi rollout for luxury and lifestyle hotel brands
Bloomberg

Dubai: IHG Hotels & Resorts will introduce all six of its Luxury & Lifestyle brands in Saudi Arabia by 2028, expanding its presence in one of its fastest-growing global markets.

The company said hotels under each brand are either open or in the pipeline, as Saudi Arabia pushes ahead with its plan to attract 150 million visitors by 2030.

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IHG currently has 48 hotels open in the Kingdom and 62 in the pipeline. Its Saudi presence began in 1975 with the opening of InterContinental Riyadh.

Luxury brands in pipeline

IHG’s Saudi Luxury & Lifestyle portfolio includes InterContinental Hotels & Resorts, Six Senses, Regent, Kimpton, Hotel Indigo and Vignette Collection.

Kimpton KAFD Riyadh recently opened, marking the Kimpton brand’s Middle East debut.

Six Senses Southern Dunes, The Red Sea opened in December 2023. Six Senses Amaala is expected to open in 2026, while Six Senses AlUla is scheduled to open in 2027.

Regent Jeddah Corniche is due to open in 2027, marking Regent’s Saudi debut and its first property in the region. Hotel Indigo & Residences Al Khobar is expected to open in 2028, marking the brand’s entry into Saudi Arabia.

IHG said demand is growing for luxury and lifestyle hotels with local character, as Saudi Arabia expands tourism, business travel, religious travel and leisure destinations.

IHG is also expanding across Premium, Essentials and Suites, giving the company access to a wider range of travel demand across the Kingdom.

Nivetha Dayanand
Nivetha DayanandAssistant Business Editor
Nivetha Dayanand is Assistant Business Editor at Gulf News, where she spends her days unpacking money, markets, aviation, and the big shifts shaping life in the Gulf. Before returning to Gulf News, she launched Finance Middle East, complete with a podcast and video series. Her reporting has taken her from breaking spot news to long-form features and high-profile interviews. Nivetha has interviewed Prince Khaled bin Alwaleed Al Saud, Indian ministers Hardeep Singh Puri and N. Chandrababu Naidu, IMF’s Jihad Azour, and a long list of CEOs, regulators, and founders who are reshaping the region’s economy. An Erasmus Mundus journalism alum, Nivetha has shared classrooms and newsrooms with journalists from more than 40 countries, which probably explains her weakness for data, context, and a good follow-up question. When she is away from her keyboard (AFK), you are most likely to find her at the gym with an Eminem playlist, bingeing One Piece, or exploring games on her PS5.
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