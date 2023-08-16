Dubai: At least 3.3 million travellers are expected to return from their summer getaways over the next 13-day period as residents return from their summer vacation, Dubai Airports said on Wednesday.
With average daily traffic reaching 258,000 guests, August 26 and 27 are expected to be the busiest, with culminated traffic of over half a million guests.
Airport authorities issued a travel advisory for returning travellers, urging them to use Smart Gates to speed up the passport control process.
According to Dubai Airports, DXB welcomed an estimated 3.5 million guests through its doors between June 20 and July 3, with average daily traffic reaching 252,000 ahead of the school summer holidays. June 24 was exceptionally busy, with a total departure load of nearly 100,000 passengers across DXB. The arrival peak at the end of the Eid Al Adha holiday was even more dynamic, with total daily traffic surpassing 305,000 passengers on July 2.
DXB retains title as world’s busiest airport
Moreover, DXB has yet again retained its title as the world’s busiest international airport in August, according to global aviation analytics group OAG’s world’s busiest airport monthly analyser.
With 4.96 million seats, DXB has 20 per cent more international capacity than the next busiest international airport, London Heathrow (LHR), at 4.13 million seats.
DXB continues to retained its spot as the second busiest ‘global airport’, measuring domestic and international airline capacity, said OAG. Atlanta (ATL) is the world’s busiest global airport in August 2023 with 5.4 million seats – 10 per cent more than Dubai International Airport (DXB), the second busiest global airport with 4.9 million seats.
The airport is forecast to welcome 78 million passengers this year, with Dubai hosting major international events including the Dubai Airshow and COP28.
> For those travelling with families, travellers over 12 can use Smart Gates to speed up the passport control process.
> The road through the airport could get busy during peak times. If possible, use the Dubai Metro, which has stations at DXB Terminals 1 and 3
> Those picking up guests should use DXB’s designated car parks or valet services to receive their guests in comfort. Access to the Arrivals’ forecourts in Terminal 1 and 3 is limited to public transport and other authorised airport vehicles only