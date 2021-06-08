Dubai: Wyndham, the world’s largest hotel franchising company, has created a new brand – Registry Collection Hotels – to take on upscale or bespoke properties.
The launch comes when a growing number of independent luxury hotel owners are seeking out established partners to help them counter the challenges of the pandemic. Registry Collection Hotels allows these owners to maintain their brand individuality while tapping into the global platform of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts. Plus, there is the access to the loyalty programme.
“As the hospitality industry continues to rebound, independent luxury hotel owners around the world have approached our development teams seeking sales, marketing and reservations support under a proven and established luxury brand,” said Geoff Ballotti, President and CEO, Wyndham Hotels & Resorts.
Wyndham operates over 8,900 hotels across 90 plus countries. “The creation of Registry Collection Hotels was a natural fit, given Registry’s recognition as the world’s largest luxury exchange programme with over 200 high-end luxury fractional resorts and the continued successful management of that by our partner Travel + Leisure Co. (formerly Wyndham Destinations),” the CEO added.
Registry’s flagship hotel, called Grand Residences Riviera Cancun in Mexico, is a 144-room, all-suite resort.