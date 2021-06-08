Dubai: Abu Dhabi is overseeing a mammoth Dh30 billion investment spree to support its cultural and creative industries, with the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi overseeing the process.
In the past five years, Dh8.5 billion was committed across the emirate, including in flagship projects such as Yas Creative Hub – the emirate’s new home for media and gaming - and Saadiyat Cultural District, as well as soft infrastructure initiatives such as the Creative Visa, announced earlier this year. The Creative Visa programme will provide sustainable employment opportunities in Abu Dhabi by enabling creative professionals.
“We see the Culture and Creative Industries as a powerful driver of economic diversification as well as defining pillars of the emirate’s identity," said Mohamed Khalifa Al Mubarak, Chairman of DCT Abu Dhabi. "We will champion all CCI domains to transcend borders and reach global audiences and communities.”
The strategy includes more than 16 strategic programmes and 800 initiatives, some already initiated and the remainder to be delivered in the next five years.
More billions on the way
A further Dh22 billion is to be rolled out across the industry over the next five years, with a "substantial portion" to be deployed in the development and support of cultural institutions, mainly new museums, including the upcoming Zayed National Museum and Guggenheim Abu Dhabi, as well as additional ones. The emirate’s performing arts, music, media and gaming sectors will also see further investment.
“DCT Abu Dhabi’s Culture and Creative Industry (CCI) Strategy was launched in 2019 to position Abu Dhabi as a recognised cultural and creative centre that attracts, incubates and supports talented professionals and creative businesses," said Al Mubarak. “With the entire CCI under one umbrella, DCT Abu Dhabi is able to harness the natural synergies between the emirate’s culture, tourism and creative sectors."
DCT Abu Dhabi also oversees the preservation and promotion of the emirate’s cultural heritage, including the UNESCO World Heritage Site of Al Ain.