Abu Dhabi goes all out on its creative and cultural sectors. Of the Dh30 billion plus marked for this, Dh8.5 billion has been spent on Yas Creative Hub and Saadiyat Cultural District. Image Credit: WAM
Dubai: Abu Dhabi is overseeing a mammoth Dh30 billion investment spree to support its cultural and creative industries, with the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi overseeing the process.

In the past five years, Dh8.5 billion was committed across the emirate, including in flagship projects such as Yas Creative Hub – the emirate’s new home for media and gaming - and Saadiyat Cultural District, as well as soft infrastructure initiatives such as the Creative Visa, announced earlier this year. The Creative Visa programme will provide sustainable employment opportunities in Abu Dhabi by enabling creative professionals.

“We see the Culture and Creative Industries as a powerful driver of economic diversification as well as defining pillars of the emirate’s identity," said Mohamed Khalifa Al Mubarak, Chairman of DCT Abu Dhabi. "We will champion all CCI domains to transcend borders and reach global audiences and communities.”

Abu Dhabi's 'Culture & Creative Industries' blueprint
Under the ‘CCI Strategy’, goals are being set under five key pillars - policies and systems, talent and professional development, innovation and digitisation, business development, and place and infrastructure that enhance the quality of life.

The strategy includes more than 16 strategic programmes and 800 initiatives, some already initiated and the remainder to be delivered in the next five years.

More billions on the way

A further Dh22 billion is to be rolled out across the industry over the next five years, with a "substantial portion" to be deployed in the development and support of cultural institutions, mainly new museums, including the upcoming Zayed National Museum and Guggenheim Abu Dhabi, as well as additional ones. The emirate’s performing arts, music, media and gaming sectors will also see further investment.

“DCT Abu Dhabi’s Culture and Creative Industry (CCI) Strategy was launched in 2019 to position Abu Dhabi as a recognised cultural and creative centre that attracts, incubates and supports talented professionals and creative businesses," said Al Mubarak. “With the entire CCI under one umbrella, DCT Abu Dhabi is able to harness the natural synergies between the emirate’s culture, tourism and creative sectors."

As high-profile as it gets
DCT Abu Dhabi has already delivered projects such as Louvre Abu Dhabi and Al Hosn, with more to come, including the, Guggenheim Abu Dhabi, Zayed National Museum and Abrahamic Family House, all part of the Saadiyat Cultural District.

DCT Abu Dhabi also oversees the preservation and promotion of the emirate’s cultural heritage, including the UNESCO World Heritage Site of Al Ain.