Dubai: Hilton has signed a management agreement with AW Rostamani Group to develop a DoubleTree by Hilton hotel in Bur Dubai, the pair announced on Tuesday.
DoubleTree by Hilton Dubai Al Mankhool will join 11 hotels currently operating or in the pipeline for the brand in the UAE, and represents the first time AW Rostamani Group has entered the hospitality market.
The hotel is expected to open in 2020.
“Since we introduced DoubleTree by Hilton to the UAE four years ago, the brand has been a real success story and is now one of the fastest growing in the market,” said Carlos Khneisser, vice president of development, Middle East and North Africa, Hilton.
“It offers the versatility to create a hospitality experience that fits an owner’s personal vision, supported by the established standards and global reach of an established brand. We look forward to working with AW Rostamani Group to bring about a new and unique offering for travellers looking to experience staying in the heart of Dubai’s traditional, cultural district.”
Construction is already underway on the mixed-use development, which will house the property. Located within the portion of Dubai commonly referred to as the city’s ‘Old Town’, the hotel will contain 327 guestrooms with 131 serviced apartments.