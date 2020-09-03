1.1984701-1062494320
The hotels at Al Habtoor City cluster will offer kosher options on their menu. Image Credit: Al Habtoor Group
Also in this package

Dubai: Habtoor Hospitality has partnered Ellis Kosher Kitchen to be the “first hotel group” to introduce Kosher food and beverage services to its UAE culinary portfolio.

All meals are prepared in accordance with the OU Kosher Certification (Orthodox United), one of the key certifications when it comes to handling Kosher meals globally. Guests with kosher meal preferences will be able to select from an assortment of tailored menus to which will be packaged and sealed with an OU Certified stamp.

See More

This will be available at Al Habtoor City, Hotel Collection along with its UAE sister properties. These include Hilton Dubai, V Hotel, Habtoor Palace Dubai, LXR Hotel and Resorts, Habtoor Grand Resort, Autograph Collection LLC, Metropolitan Hotel and Habtoor Polo Resort.