Dubai: Habtoor Hospitality has partnered Ellis Kosher Kitchen to be the “first hotel group” to introduce Kosher food and beverage services to its UAE culinary portfolio.
All meals are prepared in accordance with the OU Kosher Certification (Orthodox United), one of the key certifications when it comes to handling Kosher meals globally. Guests with kosher meal preferences will be able to select from an assortment of tailored menus to which will be packaged and sealed with an OU Certified stamp.
This will be available at Al Habtoor City, Hotel Collection along with its UAE sister properties. These include Hilton Dubai, V Hotel, Habtoor Palace Dubai, LXR Hotel and Resorts, Habtoor Grand Resort, Autograph Collection LLC, Metropolitan Hotel and Habtoor Polo Resort.