Fujairah cargo terminal in Dh1b upgrade

Abu Dhabi Ports has completed the Dh1 billion expansion of its Fujairah cargo terminal. This will increase throughput to 1.3 million tonnes and container traffic capacity to 720,000 TEU (twenty-foot equivalent unit).



"Over the past few years, we have invested heavily in several development projects aimed at increasing not just the terminal’s cargo handling capacity, but its ability to handle specific types of cargo as well," said Abdulaziz Mubarak Al Balooshi, CEO of Fujairah Terminals, Abu Dhabi Ports.

"These investments have had an enormous impact on general cargo capacity, increasing what we can handle by more than a million tonnes," said Al Balooshi.



Located on the UAE’s eastern coast outside the Strait of Hormuz, and providing a strategic link between east and west, Fujairah Terminals lies in proximity to one of the largest bunkering hubs in the world. It is set to connect directly to an upcoming intermodal link with the soon-to-be completed Etihad Rail project.

