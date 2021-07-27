Dubai: Crowne Plaza Dubai Jumeirah has just launched in Jumeirah 1 and is targeted to modern business travellers.
The 252 room and suites hotel offer guests views of the Burj Khalifa, Jumeirah beach and the city. Located in the heart of Jumeirah 1, Crowne Plaza Dubai Jumeirah enables its guests to be within reach of Dubai’s key leisure and business areas. It also offers a relaxing day at Jumeirah Beach or visit nearby lifestyle or shopping landmarks.
The renovated rooms and suites include 32 family connecting rooms and come with a number of technology-driven features. From USB outlets throughout the hotel, to high-speed wifi and Chromecast TVs. Rooms also include plush bedding, pillow menus, aromatherapy spray, sustainably sourced amenities and a bedtime ritual guide.
Crowne Plaza Dubai Jumeirah offers a more social take on traditional business hotels, complete with four dining concepts including The Plaza, located at the ground floor, which offers a coffee lounge and diverse areas for coworking or small catch-up meetings. Guests can also visit one of the signature restaurants, Cuisines, an all day dining spot for a business lunch or Ginger, serving Pan-Asian cuisine, and The Docks, a classic British pub.
Amenities also include a rooftop pool as well as a gym open 24 hours a day, seven days a week, in addition to the hotel’s five treatment rooms, whirlpool, Moroccan bath, and sauna.