Following its success in London and Dubai, ROKA - the contemporary Japanese restaurant, will be arriving to Kuwait in the country’s first Waldorf Astoria. Expected to open in Fall 2021, the luxury hotel features 200 guestrooms and will be located in The Avenues, real estate developer Mabanee’s most notable development and Kuwait’s largest retail, entertainment and lifestyle destination.
ROKA Kuwait joins an expanding network of the restaurant concept, including four in London, one in Dubai, and one soon to arrive in Riyadh. Designed by Noriyoshi Muramatsu, the interiors of ROKA Kuwait will showcase key elements that connect all ROKA restaurants as well as details that are exclusive to Kuwait – demonstrating the organic evolution.
Slated to open in Fall 2021, Waldorf Astoria Kuwait is located directly adjacent to the popular Avenues Mall, providing seamless access to over 1,100 shops and 28 cinema screens, making it an ideal address for both leisure and business.