Dubai: Palm Jumeirah was named World’s Leading Tourism Development Project at the 2021 World Travel Awards, on Monday. Three of the island’s newest attractions and destinations were also awarded.
• The View at The Palm: 360-degree observation deck which opened at the top of The Palm Tower earlier this year, took the title of Middle East’s Leading New Tourist Attraction
• Palm West Beach: Seafront dining and leisure spot, which opened in 2020, won the award for Dubai’s Leading Beach Destination
• The St. Regis The Palm, Dubai – another key attraction within The Palm Tower – took the title of World’s Leading New Hotel
“These prestigious accolades represent more milestones for Dubai’s tourism sector and are even more reason to celebrate the ever-growing wonder of Palm Jumeirah,” said Omar Khoory, Chief Assets OfficOmar Khoory, Chief Assets Officer at Nakheel, said: “Nakheel continues to create and deliver groundbreaking destinations for UAE residents and tourists, and in turn contribute positively to Dubai’s tourism and leisure sectors. We are humbled that The Palm Jumeirah – and key destinations on the island that were all successfully opened despite the challenges of the pandemic – have been recognised at The World Travel Awards. These prestigious accolades represent more milestones for Dubai’s tourism sector and are even more reason to celebrate the ever-growing wonder of Palm Jumeirah.”er at Nakheel.
The Palm Tower, Nakheel’s 52-storey landmark mixed use project at the heart of Palm Jumeirah, comprises The St. Regis The Palm, Dubai on the first 18 floors; 432 luxury apartments occupying floors 19 to 47 and a three-story rooftop dining, recreation and leisure complex. Levels 50 and 51 feature the AURA Skypool, the world’s highest 360-degree infinity pool and the world-famous SUSHISAMBA, both opened in November this year, with The View at The Palm at the very top on level 52.