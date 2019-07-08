Dubai: Dubai’s Department of Tourism and Commerce Marketing concluded a social media campaign it held in partnership with TikTok, a mobile application for short-form video, to promote the emirate to a wider audience.

As part of the partnership, TikTok, which is available across 150 markets, created stickers with Dubai-themed music and invited users to capture different shots of the city. The campaign recorded over 30 million video views, and around 9,800 videos created of users enjoying experiences across Dubai.

Stakeholders of Dubai Tourism also contributed to the campaign, creating video content and hosting influencers to increase participation from audiences across the region.

The Dubai tourism body described TikTok videos and other forms of quick content as “the new social currency,” saying that it was a priority to therefore diversify its marketing channels beyond traditional mediums.