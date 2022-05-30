Dubai: Now, stay at a Dubai hotel and make the payment with a crypto.
The Manor by JA, located at Al Furjan, will allow guests to pay using alt-currency, following the launch of a crypto-to-crypto payment gateway for hotels that will be managed by Binance.
The gateway is accessible through The Manor's official website (jaresortshotels.com), and ‘adheres to strict security measures for protecting customers' and business owners' rights equally’. Settlements will be facilitated by Binance, the blockchain infrastructure provider that runs a cryptocurrency exchange. The crypto-to-crypto gateway will support virtual assets such as BNB, Bitcoin and Ethereum.
"Virtual assets go in line with The Manor's vision for sustainability and digital transformation, considering its position among top eco-friendly boutique hotels in Dubai,” said Mohammed Hanif Al Qassim, Managing Partner of The Manor Hotel.
According to Richard Teng, Regional Head of MENA at the crypto-platform, “Binance has been actively engaging established local businesses and institutions to further increase the adoption of crypto for our users and the crypto community as a whole. Our partnership with leading, innovative businesses, such as JA are in line with our vision to enhance crypto adoption across the region."
In recent weeks, more businesses in the services sector have been adding the option to pay through cryptos. A handful of Dubai-based F&B operators have done so and with more likely to join in as the regulatory framework is put in place.