Gulfood 2020. Dubai has been able to lead the way globally not only in wider tourism recovery, but specifically in the restart of business events. Image Credit: Clint Egbert/Gulf News

Dubai: Dubai’s Department of Tourism and Commerce Marketing (Dubai Tourism) hosted the latest quarterly meetings of its Business Events and Exhibitions Committees, providing industry stakeholders with updates on restarting and scaling up events since their resumption in September and the roadmap for the sector as Dubai continues to lead global recovery.

Held virtually to maximise attendance during the Holy Month, the two meetings, presided by Helal Saeed Almarri, Director General, Dubai Tourism, were part of a series of meetings and townhalls the department has hosted throughout the global pandemic to both keep stakeholders updated on all stages of the recovery and obtain their inputs on various issues.

During the meetings, attendees were provided with updates on the success of events hosted in recent months, including Gulfood and Gitex, the strong interest from planners and meetings professionals globally, and ongoing marketing efforts to raise awareness and consideration for Dubai as a host city for business events. Also discussed was the Dubai Global Events Re-Opening Forum, hosted last month, which attracted the interest of a global audience.

“Dubai has been able to lead the way globally not only in wider tourism recovery, but specifically in the restart of business events. Thanks to the efforts of our stakeholders across the sector, the momentum we built at the end of 2020 has gathered pace this year, with strong optimism for the coming months to further leverage our status as one of the few cities globally to be safely hosting business events of all sizes,” said Helal Saeed Almarri, Director General, Dubai Tourism.

As the countdown towards Expo 2020 Dubai continues, business events are playing a vital role in attracting more visitors and showcasing this as a safe city for international gatherings, and also in recapturing economic growth across all economic sectors.