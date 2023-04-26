Riyadh: Diriyah Company, in partnership with luxury lifestyle brand Aman Group, announced two forthcoming destinations in Saudi Arabia – Aman Wadi Safar and Janu Diriyah from Aman’s sister brand Janu.
Located in the desert landscape near Riyadh, Aman Wadi Safar will feature 78 keys, a collection of up to 34 fully-serviced Aman branded residences and expansive amenities including a vast Aman Spa and an array of dining experiences.
Aman Wadi Safar will draw inspiration from its rich cultural heritage, traditional Najdi architecture and uniquely beautiful natural environment. With a resort setting weaving through the wadis and plateaus of Wadi Safar, the connection between the property and Saudi’s iconic landscape will be constantly reinforced.
Janu Diriyah will be located within close proximity to the UNESCO Heritage Site of At-Turaif. Comprising 120 hotel rooms, a Janu Wellness offering, and a multitude of dining and guest experiences, the hotel will create memorable moments which build lasting connections with Diriyah amongst its like-minded community of guests.
Speaking about the two new projects, Vlad Doronin, Chairman and CEO of Aman Group, said: “This announcement marks a continuation of Aman Group’s commitment to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. When I first visited the country, it made an immediate and lasting impression upon me owing to its rich heritage and culture, as well as exceptional landscapes. Aman Wadi Safar and Janu Diriyah will build upon Aman Group’s existing pipeline of properties in Saudi Arabia and reinforce our strategic vision to offer our clients the opportunity to experience the breadth of this fascinating, previously undiscovered country with journeys that encompass city experiences, remote desert landscapes and UNESCO World Heritage Sites.”
Jerry Inzerillo, Group CEO, Diriyah Company, said: “We are very proud to launch Diriyah’s partnership with Aman, delivering two outstanding projects in Wadi Safar and Diriyah. Diriyah, the City of Earth, will be the world’s largest cultural and heritage destination and these projects will enhance our luxury offerings to guests who come to explore our identity. Aman Group have developed these projects by harnessing our unique setting at the heart of 300 years of Saudi history, while embracing our shared future as a city and a community. We are delighted to celebrate the beginning of our journey together.”